Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SWIM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latham Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.36.
SWIM opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Latham Group has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $29.40.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
