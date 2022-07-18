Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after buying an additional 773,331 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,088,000 after buying an additional 223,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,182,000 after acquiring an additional 433,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $62.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

