Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $57.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

