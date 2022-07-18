Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

BKLN stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44.

