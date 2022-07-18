Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

GD stock opened at $212.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.21. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

