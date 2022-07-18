Latitude Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC opened at $37.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29.

