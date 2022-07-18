Latitude Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,557 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $48.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

