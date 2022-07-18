Latitude Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $114.62 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.62.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.