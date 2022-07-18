Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $64.99 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

