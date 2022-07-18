Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $129.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.48. The stock has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

