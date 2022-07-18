Latitude Advisors LLC Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after purchasing an additional 949,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

