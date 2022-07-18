Latitude Advisors LLC Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Novartis by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

NVS stock opened at $84.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.96. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

