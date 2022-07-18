Latitude Advisors LLC Has $918,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,544,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,726,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,110 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

