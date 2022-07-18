Latitude Advisors LLC Has $965,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,593,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

LOW opened at $185.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

