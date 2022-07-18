Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 266.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

MCD stock opened at $255.01 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.21.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.