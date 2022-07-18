Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $508.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.88.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.