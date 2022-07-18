Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 2,776 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

