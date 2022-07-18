Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 632 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.64 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average is $143.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

