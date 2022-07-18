Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $95.25 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.