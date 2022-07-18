Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.
Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $95.25 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.80.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND)
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.