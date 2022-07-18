Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Cintas by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after buying an additional 603,924 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after buying an additional 306,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cintas by 20,037.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,903,000 after buying an additional 296,155 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.00.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $388.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

