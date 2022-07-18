Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102,237 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $64.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

