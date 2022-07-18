Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Up 3.7 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $156.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.21 and a 200 day moving average of $171.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.



