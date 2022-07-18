Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $349.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

