Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.62 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

