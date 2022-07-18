Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

LEJU opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Get Leju alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.