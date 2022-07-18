LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,700 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 448,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LX shares. CLSA downgraded LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $380.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. LexinFintech has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.36). LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $270.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Featured Stories

