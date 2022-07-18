Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.25.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Lindsay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Articles

