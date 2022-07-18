Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $325.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $398.20.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.8 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $280.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $252.56 and a 1-year high of $387.63. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.25.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

