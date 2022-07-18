Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.9% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $393,044,000 after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,239,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Insider Activity

Apple Price Performance

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.69. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Get Rating

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

