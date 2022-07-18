Lundin Gold Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.34.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$7.87 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.84 and a 12-month high of C$12.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$274.21 million for the quarter.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.