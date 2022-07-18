ManpowerGroup (MAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. ManpowerGroup has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $2.310-$2.390 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $2.31-2.39 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $76.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.38. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $123.84.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

