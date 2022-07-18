Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.82.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 4.6 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.44. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 16.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

