Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Acquires £14,783.59 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne purchased 3,193 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 463 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £14,783.59 ($17,582.77).

Marshalls Stock Performance

Shares of LON MSLH opened at GBX 471 ($5.60) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 498.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 602.86. Marshalls plc has a 12 month low of GBX 427.20 ($5.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 857 ($10.19). The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,753.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MSLH. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 770 ($9.16) to GBX 620 ($7.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Marshalls to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 885 ($10.53) to GBX 629 ($7.48) in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

