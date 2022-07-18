McDonald Partners LLC Acquires 8,582 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 42,910.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after buying an additional 3,366,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.11 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.49. The company has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

