McDonald Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,016 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,016 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($33.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,628.43.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $181.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

