McDonald Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,362 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $225.36 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $208.10 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.69.

