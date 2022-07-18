McDonald Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,289 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,480,000 after buying an additional 401,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after buying an additional 190,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,546,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,896,000 after buying an additional 39,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.94.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.