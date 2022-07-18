McDonald Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 589.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7,019.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 209,108 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,891,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,845,000.

CWB stock opened at $65.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

