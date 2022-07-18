McDonald Partners LLC Buys New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 24,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $152.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.04.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.