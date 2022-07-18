McDonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,483 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.62 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $85.26.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

