McDonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,842 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,957,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

