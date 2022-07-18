McDonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,842 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 56.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

MDLZ stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

