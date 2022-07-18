McDonald Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $192.51 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.53.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

