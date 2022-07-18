McDonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12,747.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

IWM opened at $173.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

