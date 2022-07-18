McDonald Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,021 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.23. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

