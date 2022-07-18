McDonald Partners LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $84.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.44.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

