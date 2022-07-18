McDonald Partners LLC Invests $640,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.