McDonald Partners LLC Invests $935,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,526,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,096,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FDS opened at $399.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.44. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.67 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,174 shares of company stock worth $5,171,165 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

