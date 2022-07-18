McDonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NACCO Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NC opened at $38.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $285.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.03. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

See Also

