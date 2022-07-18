McDonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $107.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also

